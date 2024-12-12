The outgoing president of the United States, Joe Biden, said this Thursday that will pardon 39 people convicted of non-violent crimes and who will commute the sentences of almost 1,500 more people serving long prison sentences.

The pardons and clemency come more than a week after the president signed an unconditional pardon for his son Hunter and just weeks after leaving the presidency of the United States.

Following Hunter’s pardon, officials said last week that the White House was heeding demands that Biden extend the same consideration to thousands of people harmed by the U.S. justice system.

The sentence commutations announced this Thursday are aimed at those convicted who were placed in home confinement during the Covid-19 pandemic. According to Biden, these people would have received shorter sentences if they had been charged under current laws, policies and practices.









“As president, I have the great privilege of extend mercy to people who have demonstrated remorse and rehabilitation, to restore the opportunity for Americans to participate in daily life and contribute to their communities, and to take steps to eliminate disparities in sentencing for nonviolent offenders, especially those convicted of drug-related crimes,” Biden said.

More measures in the coming weeks

The president has also indicated that he will take more action in the coming weeks and that his administration will continue to review requests for clemency. Those announced this Thursday are the largest commutations in a single day, indicates the White House.

Sources familiar with the move told Reuters last week that the pardons being discussed would include those convicted of non-violent drug crimes and people identified by civil rights groups as unjustly imprisoned.

For his part, President-elect Donald Trump, who will take office on January 20, has said he will act on his first day in office to pardon rioters involved in the attack on the Capitol on January 6, 2021, which It further raises expectations of a broad grant of clemency.