The Route from the Garden to the Sea toured the Region again two years after its last edition. This Friday at 6:00 p.m. about thirty cars, with about 150 people, set off from Murcia to Los Alcázares. A route that will last all night and that will arrive at the Town Hall of the Alcacereño municipality this Saturday around 10 in the morning.

The route is part of the activities organized to celebrate the International Week of the Huerta al Mar de Los Alcázares, which is celebrated from August 14 to 24 and this 2022 celebrates its 50th anniversary. In addition, this year tribute is paid to Antonio Martí Gómez, member of Customs and Traditions of the Federation of Supporters Clubs, who was in charge of planning this route each edition, and who died at the age of 64 after not having been able to overcome the consequences of the Covid.

Guillermo Carrion / AGM



This event recalls a tradition from more than 200 years ago, in which the huertanos made the trip every summer to enjoy the holidays on the shores of the Mar Menor just before the potato harvest.

During the journey, the convoy will visit several towns that are part of the road, such as Los Dolores, San José de la Montaña, El Garruchal, La Tercia, Balsicas, Dolores de Pachecho and the last stop will be Roda, from where the route is expected to depart at 9.30 to finish the trip.