The Borussia Mönchengladbach midfielder has the 2014 World Cup in Brazil on his bulletin board. However, he doesn’t remember very much of that night due to a fight with Garay. On the other hand, he can boast of something … which is almost as good as a trophy!

Cristoph Kramer, born 1991 midfielder of Borussia Mönchengladbach, has a very special history. Always highly regarded at home, to the point of having collected 12 appearances in a German national team at the height of his glory, but never enough to end up in a great club. And to say that the Fohlens, since they bought it, first on loan and then outright, have never had the opportunity to regret it. The midfielder is in fact the classic fundamental player in a team, the one who runs for two and … who brings water for the most technically gifted teammates. And however, Kramer has only one title on his showcase, but one of those that count for a lot: the 2014 world championship in Brazil. See also Like this it will be the new T-shirt of the Barça

Too bad that he … he doesn’t remember much of that triumph. The midfielder started the grand final with Argentina as a starter, but was forced to leave the pitch after half an hour due to a terrible clash with Ezequiel Garay. Head to head, the German has the worst and must be replaced by Löw. He is bandaged and can participate in the celebrations after Gotze’s goal match, but by his own admission the memories of that evening, the most important of his career, are quite blurry. And considering that Rizzoli, whistle of the match, revealed to Goal that the Borussia footballer after the clash asked him if that was … really the World Cup final, understandable that there is a bit of confusion in Kramer’s head.

Which, however, on the other hand, he told Sportbible that another satisfaction is taken away; collect all 151 original Pokémon cards! Something that for every child raised in the nineties is definitely a dream, realized by the German midfielder. “I think everyone my childhood age was a fan of Pokémon. It was a lot of fun collecting cards when I was in elementary school and I always wanted to have them all. I have to say I had to buy some, but I didn’t pay much for them. And I don’t know what their value is, but I would never sell them “. Something that even those who have won the Treble twice cannot possibly boast. “I think many of my colleagues also collected cards when they were little, but then they stopped. But many congratulated me!”. Maybe even more than when he won the world championship! See also Serie C, the Tar rejects the appeals of Teramo and Campobasso: Torres and Fermana fished out

