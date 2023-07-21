Friday, July 21, 2023, 01:04



Construction work on the roundabout at the funeral home junction, which will improve road safety and provide fluidity for the main access to the city, has already begun. The works have been launched coinciding with the summer period, as it is when less incidence in traffic occurs. The project has an approximate execution period of three months, including, in addition to the construction of the roundabout with an external diameter of almost 10 meters, the creation of four-meter-wide lanes, perimeter sidewalks and access to plots and affected services.

“This infrastructure, necessary and demanded by the residents, was a commitment from the government team, for which it has been working until it finally became a reality,” says the mayor, José Francisco García. The councilor details that “in recent months the technical project has been outlined, the administrative procedures have been completed with the owners of affected plots and the works have been financed with the significant amount of 676,000 euros, through an agreement through which the full cost is covered by the food area located in this area, without one euro leaving the municipal coffers.”

According to the mayor, “a definitive solution is put to a black spot, thus adding to the improvements that have materialized in recent months with the reforms of the crossings and the creation of the roundabouts of the Plaza del Templete and the municipal soccer field that is offering such good results”. The decoration of the rotunda is also included in the total budget.