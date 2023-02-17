La Rosa de Guadalupe returned in 2023 to continue inspiring us with the miracles of the Virgin of Guadalupe. Find out where to watch TODAY’s new episode.

With each chapter, the Rose of Guadalupe has managed to become one of the most viewed novelas in Mexico, since its first episode, released in 2008. Today, the Mexican audience is eagerly awaiting the premiere of the next story “My name is Clementina” in the 2023 season. Find out where and at what time the episodes inspired by the miracles of the Virgin of Guadalupe will be broadcast.

La Rosa de Guadalupe is a series that reflects problems of Mexican society. Photo: Televisa

Next, we share everything you need to know about the premiere of the new episode on the small screen.

When does La Rosa de Guadalupe chapter 1828 come out in 2023?

As you remember, all the new episodes of the Rosa de Guadalupe are broadcast from Monday to Friday at 7:30 p.m. in Mexican time. The chapter “My name is Clementina” will be broadcast this Friday, February 17 at 8:30 p.m. in Peru time.

Where to watch La Rosa de Guadalupe LIVE ONLINE and which channels broadcast it?

In Mexico, the program can be seen through the channel The stars, belonging to Televisa. For its part, in the United States it is transmitted via Univision. In the case of PeruAmérica Televisión is the channel in charge of broadcasting it nationwide.

On the other hand, if you want to see the Rose of Guadalupe LIVE online, you can directly follow the official page of Univision.

What channel is Univision in Mexico?

Company Channel Axtel 204 izzy 203 dishes 827 total play 261

How to watch Univision LIVE online?

In case you miss the new chapter on television, you can find the Univision website and even its YouTube channel. All of its episodes eventually come after the original broadcast on the small screen.