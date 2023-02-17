Penalties canceled, repeated and scored: between Pisa and Venice it ends 1-1 with the Var protagonist

In the 17th minute Candela scored, then the referee annulled Pohjanpalo’s penalty because the attacker touched the ball with both feet. In the second half Gliozzi from the penalty spot, Joronen saves but the match director repeats because the goalkeeper was ahead of the goal line. And this time Pisa is not wrong



