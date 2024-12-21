Large cities are ideal settings for romantic marriage proposals, and even more so if these cities are profusely decorated for Christmas. New York is a perfect example of this.

This is what a couple decided to do that has gone viral on TikTok after their idyllic scene to remember it was ruined by an unwanted guest and by the way, very common in the city of skyscrapers.

In the video, the couple is seen smiling together under a sparkling Christmas tree. But just before he surprises his future wife by kneeling and asking her to take his hand in marriage, the video is ruined by the image of a huge rat coming out from under the Christmas tree.

Posted by user @papermiishe on the social media platform, the video has been viewed more than 5,000 times since it was published on December 5.

When reacting to the video in the comments section, users took the opportunity to point out how the rat inadvertently ruined the couple’s big moment. One commented: “The rat says ‘Oh my God, it’s happening, it’s happening!'”

Another joked: “The rat really let us know this was a New York love story.” A third said: “The rat was a paid actor.” An additional comment reads: “The rat is enjoying Christmas.”