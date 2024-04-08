Total solar eclipse today, April 8, 2024: time, when and how to see it from Italy, what time, duration, where, streaming and TV

Today, April 8, 2024, the astronomical event of the year takes place: the total solar eclipse. An event not to be missed that occurs when the Moon passes between the Earth and the Sun, obscuring the solar disk for those who look from our planet. The eclipse allows you to observe the solar corona, the outer circle of the Sun which is not totally covered by the Moon, and to observe the stars in the daytime sky. It is a very rare event. It must be said immediately that the phenomenon is not visible from every part of the world.

Unfortunately, today's total solar eclipse is not visible in Italy and Europe. The event will be enjoyed by those located between Central and North America. The eclipse will begin in the Pacific and cross Mexico. In Mazatlán the sky will darken around noon. It will then rise from Texas on a northeastward path crossing more than 10 states to reach Canada and the North Atlantic. In some places the total eclipse will last up to 4 minutes and 28 seconds. The best locations to observe the phenomenon are found in Mexico.

To look at the Sun in those areas it is recommended to wear glasses with specific lenses to prevent radiation from reaching the eyes. What is the time of today's solar eclipse? The maximum phase will be at 8.17 pm Italian time and will last approximately 4 minutes. In general, as reported TimeAndSpacethe Timeline starts at 5.42pm and ends at 10.52pm.

The eclipse will be visible in a well-defined strip of land. It starts from Mexico, then passes through the South Western United States, from the Mid West and finally to the North East and Canada. Below is the list of American states: Texas, Oklahoma, Arkansas, Missouri, Illinois, Kentucky, Indiana, Ohio, Pennsylvania, New York, Vermont, New Hampshire and Maine. In Canada it touches Ontario, Quebec and New Brunswick, before leaving the coast of Newfoundland.

How to see in Italy

It will be possible to follow the eclipse from Italy by streaming on the website NASAon that of Virtual Telescope Project and on that of the Inaf. Furthermore, at the highlight of the eclipse there will be a live TV link on Rai News 24. To enjoy a solar eclipse live from Italy and Europe you will have to wait until 12 August 2026 and 2 August 2027.