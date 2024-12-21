































































































The meeting Barcelona – Athletic of LaLiga EA Sports, which is played at the Lluís Companys Olympic Stadium at 9:00 p.m. can be seen live through

M+ LaLiga TV, M+ LaLiga TV 2, LaLiga TV Bar, M+ LaLiga TV UHD, Movistar Plus+

and follow the latest news through the website LaVanguardia.

Barcelona – Atlético

Classification and statistics between Barcelona – Atlético

Barcelona comes to the match after having faced each other the day before the



Leganes



while Atlético played its last LaLiga game EA Sports against



Getafe



. He Barcelona currently occupies the position number 1 of LaLiga EA Sports with 39 points, while its rival,

Athleticoccupies the position 2 with 39 points.

The La Vanguardia website will also offer all the news of the clash live minute by minute after the referee’s initial whistle. Check here the rest of the LaLiga EA Sports matches of the day, the Barcelona calendar, the Atlético calendar and the LaLiga EA Sports statistics. You can also check the LaLiga EA Sports classification.