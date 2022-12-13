The project to create an ecological path of two kilometers to San José Obrero plans to excavate the site and make it visitable after an investment of almost 4 million euros
The Roman quarries will be visitable thanks to their integration into the ‘Roman Forest’ project. This initiative, presented yesterday at the reforestation work table, is a 2-kilometre green corridor between San José Obrero and Canteras, passing through La Vaguada and Loma de Canteras, which is endowed with almost 4 million euros. will put
