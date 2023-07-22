Saturday, July 22, 2023, 11:38



Patricio Zammit street, Maestro Parada street, Los Emilios street and Doctor Gregorio Marañón avenue. These are some of the roads that have undergone redevelopment in recent months in Torrevieja. However, the contract that is called to continue this path of works has been taking a year to the municipal technicians. Practically the same time that Ukraine has been at war. And it is that the conflict, as in all the municipalities, left some almost unaffordable price increases. The Torrevieja case is quite illustrative. The resurfacing contract went out to tender for 5.7 million (VAT included) and the forecast was to replace up to 500,000 square meters of roads in poor condition. Well, with the same money now about 200,000 could be replaced. An amount that is clearly insufficient before the Consistory, as announced yesterday by the councilor-secretary of the Governing Board, Federico Alarcón, has led to seek new ways of financing. They will go without hiring an external company to coordinate the management of works, valued at around 300,000 euros and which will now be directly assumed by municipal technicians. “Thanks to that and to absorbing all the loss that the successful bidder presented in his offer, we have recovered an additional 880,000 euros to invest in material,” says the Councilor for Urban Management, Sandra Sánchez. A reinvestment that she, she calculates, will mean recovering another 47,000 square meters of new asphalt until making those close to 250,000.

The Governing Board also gave the green light to the continuity of other works in the city. Among others, the entry into competition for the direction of two large-scale works was approved. One of them is the structural repair of the IES Libertas, whose works are still not awarded after years with several classrooms propped up. The others are those of the new La Mata sports hall. In this case, both just before the elections and after the decree of new delegations, the mayor, Eduardo Dolón, announced the imminent start of the works, but an allegation against the award to the Orthem company has delayed the entire process.

The organization of the summer school Caballito de Mar is awarded The Caballito de Mar summer school, focused on children who require educational reinforcement, already has a company that organizes it. Yesterday, at the end of July, the Governing Board awarded its concession to the company Auca Proyectos Educativos SL. The contract, as detailed by the councilor Federico Alarcón, will be for two years, extendable to another two more. The price of the place, for its part, will be set at 412.50 euros (VAT included). The chosen company, explained the councilor-secretary of the Governing Board, meets a series of extra quality requirements. Among them, he listed him, it offers an end-of-year party in July and August with children’s activities, music and a bouncy castle, as well as identification material, such as caps and t-shirts.