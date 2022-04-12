It has cost; there were too many issues to calibrate. But the directive of the Federation of Peñas Huertanas de Murcia has finally approved the list of prices of food and drinks that will serve the 35 barracks that are being installed in squares, gardens and in their headquarters during the Spring Festival. This year, prices will rise, on those marked in 2018 and 2019, between 10 and 80 cents, depending on the product, or what is the same, an average of 20%.

As the president of the Federation, Juan Pablo Hernández, already advanced ten days ago, the war in Ukraine first and the strike of the Spanish carriers later had forced the decision on the new rates to be postponed until the last minute. Suppliers, he said, could not guarantee prices without knowing what repercussions these events would continue to have. In addition, they have had to affect the rise in the gas cylinder.

Once the problem of transporting the merchandise was cleared up, suppliers and representatives of the supporters clubs met again last week and the directors of the Federation set the prices that will be in force between the 18th and 24th of this month, both inclusive. “We have updated them to market prices, given the rise in recent months in the cost of living, in general, and of some products, in particular, such as flour, butane and oil,” explained the member of Customs and Traditions of the Federation, Antonio Martí, who remarked, however, that it is a “consensual” increase.

In this way, the greatest increase is seen in elaborations such as the zarangollo shell, which goes from 1.70 euros in 2019 to 2.50 euros for this year, which represents a percentage increase that is close to 50%. Up to 40% scales the increase in the case of bacon, to 35% in chorizo ​​and to 30% the unit of black pudding, sausage and longaniza. In the case of paparajotes, the huerta dessert par excellence, the rise remains at 20%, while the increase in beverages such as beer, wine and sangria ranges between 15% and 25%, depending on the measure. requested. Pot coffee and mistela go up 10 cents, or what is the same, around 15%. The most modest variations are recorded by more elaborate and expensive cooking dishes such as stews and rice dishes, which are around 10% more expensive, by adding 50 cents to the bill per serving.

work against the clock



“We have adjusted to the maximum,” defended Martí, although he recalled that what was collected on these dates represents almost one hundred percent of the financing of the groups for the entire year. He also indicated that the clubs are working with great enthusiasm and almost against the clock to have everything ready for these parties, which, after two years of the pandemic, “we hope they will be a resounding success.” To the problems with the supplies of materials to finish floats, the inconveniences of working in bad weather have been added.