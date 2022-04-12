Season number 6 in the NBA for Joel Embidwas the best of his career, and a completely historic one for various aspects, which we will tell you about next.

The Cameroonian pivot, kept the title of scoring championby averaging 30.8 6 points per game, the first of his career, in addition to doing so with 33.8 minutes of play on average, which according to ESPN Stats & Info, is the fewer minutes average since the shot clock era for a points leader.

The previous record belonged to Stephen Curry of the Golden State Warriorswho averaged 34.2 minutes on the 2 occasions that he has been scoring champion, in the 2015/2016 season, and in the 2020/2021.

Going by the data that makes this recently ended regular season for Embiid, the Sixers’ brilliant center became the first all-time scoring champion not born in USA (was born in Cameroon).

In the same way, Joel Embiid is the first player in the Philadelphia franchise to be the leader in average points since Allen Iversonwho achieved it 4 times, and in addition, the Cameroonian joins both Iverson and Wilt Chamberlinas the only Sixers, to be basket ball champions.

Finally, and equally historic, the 27-year-old is the first center to receive this award, since Shaquille O’Neal won it with the Los Angeles Lakers in the 1999/2000 season, averaging 29.7 points.