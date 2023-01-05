The right-back Miguel Llambrich, Miguelón, is Cartagena’s first winter signing. The footballer, a native of Benidorm, is 26 years old and comes to cover the sheet released by the already Malaguista Julián Delmás. The reinforcement had been agreed for weeks, but the player had to resolve his sporting situation: break the loan with Oviedo and negotiate with Espanyol the loan to the Albinegro team. Miguelón, in this way, can already be called up for this Sunday’s game (Los Cármenes, 2:00 p.m.) in Granada.

Muscular injuries since the preseason have prevented Miguelón from having continuity in this first part of the season with Oviedo. Thus, the right-back did not debut until matchday 6 nor did he start until matchday 8, precisely, in the defeat of his former team against Cartagena (1-3). The footballer’s situation did not change either with the arrival of Álvaro Cervera on the bench or the Copa del Rey matches.

Formerly from Villarreal and Huesca, in the summer of 2021 Espanyol executed the mandatory purchase option on Villarreal to take over the services of Miguelón after contributing to the return to the First Division with 21 games, 19 of them as a starter. He paid 500,000 euros. A serious injury in February of that year kept him away from the pitch for nine months. In the last year and a half he has only played eight games. Recovering his best level is the challenge in this new stage for the man from Benidorm.

Two reinforcements in the medullary for the departure of Tejera



The Efesé sports commission is still in the market. The departure of Tejera and the close transfer of Neskes will make it necessary to reinforce the midfield with two pieces. They will also arrive, at least, a central (if convincing) and a winger to raise the level of the team on the sides.