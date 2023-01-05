Carlos Sainz faced another good day today, but not good enough to recover minutes on Nasser Al-Attiyah, winner of the stage and leader of the general classification.
At the end of the stage, the Madrid-born Audi spoke to Motorsport.com and revealed how difficult today's stage was due to neck pains that prevented him from
Luis Díaz and Liverpool: new year and same problem at the end of 2022
Liverpool started 2023 with the same doubts with which they closed 2022. In their first outing of the year, last...
