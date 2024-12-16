The rider who died this morning instantly after being hit by a vehicle whose passengers fled after abandoning the car on a street in the Madrid district of Usera could be a false self-employed person in an irregular situation.

This was indicated this Monday in a statement by UGT Madrid, which indicated that it could be a case of re-renting accounts for the Glovo or Uber apps. The Municipal Police of Madrid is working to identify the victim. The union has sent its deepest condolences to the family, colleagues and friends and has expressed its rejection of this event, making itself available to take any measures they deem appropriate.

UGT Madrid remembers that the Traffic Law includes as an obligation the assist accident victimsIn addition, the omission of the duty to provide assistance is a crime classified in the Penal Code.

From the field of occupational risk prevention and considering that the rider is an employed worker, as ruled by the Supreme Court (STS 9/25/20) and regulated in Law 12/2021, of September 28, This fact should be considered as a “fatal traffic accident”.

The union has indicated that delivery companies in the field of digital platforms must carry out occupational risk assessments, inform and train their staff about these risks and safe work methods and offer periodic health monitoring, among others. other preventive obligations. Failure to comply with preventive regulations can lead to work accidents that reduce the health and life of delivery drivers.

Exactly two weeks ago today, one of these companies announced that it was beginning the regularization of its workers, boasting of its intention to do so through dialogue with the unions. However, the UGT union delegates in said company have indicated that they have not yet received any formal communication in this regard, which is why they urge the company to sit down and complete this process with dialogue and with all the guarantees for the workers, “to in order to avoid situations as unfortunate as the one that happened today.”

Likewise, from UGT they urge, once again, the urgent reinforcement of the Labor Inspection to control compliance with regulations regarding the prevention of occupational risks “in order to guarantee the protection of the safety and health of workers.”

The driver of the car surrenders

On the other hand, this Monday afternoon it was delivered in the offices of the Judicial Traffic Police Station of the Municipal Police of Madrid, as reported to Europa Press sources of the Body.

The driver, 27 years old and of Chinese origin, surrendered at 5:00 p.m. this Monday at the premises on Plomo Street. The agents had already identified him and were on his trail, since He had left the car with his documentation and his DNA at the scene of the incident.. He is now being interrogated.

The accident occurred at 2:00 in the morning on Mirasierra Street on the corner of Cuesta Street, in the Moscardó neighborhood. It occurred after the driver of a high-end car, who was going at a very high speed, lost control and hit a parked car, hitting a cyclista worker for a well-known home delivery brand, which caused his death on the spot.

Also a traffic light, a mailbox and several containers were destroyed. The vehicle ended up crashing into a bank. The cyclist’s body was displaced several meters and collided with a tree, leaving his body destroyed. The tree had to be pruned and the traffic light and containers replaced.

Upon the arrival of the Samur-Civil Protection, the health workers confirmed the death without the possibility of resuscitation. For their part, Madrid Firefighters had to remove the damaged car, which had been stuck in a garden area. To do this, they had to move a parked car and remove the affected bench.

#Runover mortal #Usera. The driver of a car loses control, hits street furniture and hits a cyclist, killing him instantly. ?@SAMUR_PC confirms the death ?@FirefightersMad remove the damaged car from a garden area pic.twitter.com/AhGNcrRcAk — Emergencies Madrid (@EmergenciasMad) December 16, 2024

He was accompanied by a woman

The Traffic Judicial Police Station of the Madrid Municipal Police has carried out the report with the help of witnesses working on the identification of the fatal victim, who was undocumented. The witnesses also pointed out that the driver was a young man with Asian features and that he was accompanied by a woman with long black hair and the same features.

The vice mayor of Madrid and delegate councilor for Security and Emergencies, Inma Sanz, indicated this afternoon that the incident “It is being investigated very intensively” and it is hoped that in the near future you will have some more information.

“It seems that there are two people who were in that vehicle, who fled the area once that accident occurred. We are trying to locate them and I think that we will soon have good news in that sense. The Judicial Police of that of the Municipal Police has important clues. Of course, of course, convey the condolences of the government team of the Madrid City Council,” he added.