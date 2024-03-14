lThe Colombian Football Federation presented this Wednesday the new uniforms of the National Team. In addition to the traditional yellow shirt, this time an unprecedented tone will be used.

The FCF and Adidas, the team's sportswear manufacturer, unveiled a second uniform whose main tone is black, although, like the main one, it has orange trim.

According to the press release sent by both entities, black and orange “reflect the innovation and living spirit of the National Team.” It should be remembered that orange was the main color of the Colombian shirt from 1971 to 1985, when the current tricolor uniform was adopted.

“The main uniform has to be yellow, the flag has to always be present. But with the second jersey we always want to play to make it collectible. The idea of ​​orange came from the Federation,” explained Juan Carlos Motta, Retail Director of Adidas Colombia.

“Orange has been typical of Colombia in the past and we want to bring it back to express the desire to reach the United States in 2026.” He added.

The premiere of the new uniforms will be on the Fifa date in March. On the 22nd of this month, Colombia will play against Spain in London, and four days later, the rival will be Romania, at the Civitas Metropolitano stadium in Madrid.

The first uniform to come to light in a match will be the black one, which will be used against Spain, and the reason is curious. The national team of that country will also debut its alternative clothing that day.

Spain will debut yellow uniform against Colombia

Spain will once again wear a yellow shirt, which is intended to evoke the “second kit” that the team had in the 2008 Euro Cup, in which it was crowned champion. And he will debut it, precisely, against Colombia.

For this reason, Colombia will have to postpone the debut of the yellow jersey for four days. They will do it against Romania, which, curiously, also has that main color and will have to appeal to the alternative in that game.

