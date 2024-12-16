The ‘rider’ who died this morning instantly after being hit by a vehicle whose passengers fled after abandoning the car on a street in the Usera district of Madrid He could be a false self-employed person in an irregular situation.

This was indicated this Monday in a statement by UGT Madrid, which indicated that it could be a case of re-renting accounts for the Glovo or Uber apps. The Municipal Police of Madrid is working to identify the victim.

The union has sent its deepest condolences to the familycolleagues and friends and has shown its rejection of this event, putting itself at their disposal to undertake any measures they deem appropriate.

Omission of the duty of relief

UGT Madrid remembers that the Traffic Law includes as an obligation the assist accident victimsIn addition, the omission of the duty to provide assistance is a crime classified in the Penal Code.

From the field of occupational risk prevention and considering that the rider is an employed worker, as ruled by the Supreme Court (STS 9/25/20) and regulated in Law 12/2021, of September 28, This fact should be considered as a “fatal traffic accident at work.”

The union has indicated that delivery companies in the field of digital platforms must carry out occupational risk assessments, inform and train their staff about these risks and safe work methods and offer periodic health monitoring, among other preventive obligations. Failure to comply with preventive regulations can lead to work accidents that reduce the health and life of delivery drivers.

Labor inspection

Just two weeks ago, one of these companies announced that the regularization of its workers began, boasting of its intention to do so with dialogue with the unions. However, the UGT union delegates in said company have indicated that they have not yet received any formal communication in this regard, which is why they urge the company to sit down and complete this process with dialogue and with all the guarantees for the workers, “to in order to avoid situations as unfortunate as the one that happened today.”

Likewise, UGT urges, once again, to the urgent reinforcement of the Labor Inspection to control compliance with regulations regarding the prevention of occupational risks “in order to guarantee the protection of the safety and health of workers.”