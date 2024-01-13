Gaza (Union)

Fears of sewage overflow in Gaza City are increasing, with the entry of a depression and heavy rain falling on the Strip. The “Sheikh Radwan” pond is considered the largest place for collecting rainwater in Gaza City, but the destruction of the sewage conveyor lines due to the war led to wastewater leaking into it and turning it into a “sanitary waste.” Residents of Gaza City fear that the pond's waters will overflow and submerge the entire area, especially in light of the lack of capabilities to avoid this catastrophic scenario.

In another context, the media office in the Gaza Strip said yesterday that “death threatens about 800,000 people in the Gaza and northern governorates due to the continued policy of starvation and thirst against them.”

The office stated, in a statement, that “the continuation of the policy of thirst and starvation threatens the lives of about 800,000 citizens in the Gaza and northern governorates with death.”