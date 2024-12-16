The Benito Villamarín stadium is preparing for another year traditional Christmas stuffed animal shower. This will take place Sunday December 22 during the rest of the match between Real Betis and the Rayo Vallecanocorresponding to the 18th league matchday.

Both the Club and the Foundation encourage all fans who attend the match to participate in this solidarity initiative that started in 2018. In it match breakattendees will be able to throw their stuffed animals onto the playing field once a countdown ends that can be followed on the video scoreboards. All the stuffed animals collected will be donated to different associations so that no child is left without a gift. on these important dates.

For the action to take place safely, Real Betis asks all fans to follow these guidelines: that the stuffed animals cannot exceed 30 centimeters in any of their dimensions or weigh 200 grams, and that they cannot have batteries, both internal and external, nor other hard elements that could cause damage when thrown.

In turn, Real Betis will carry out more actions on the occasion of this last match of the year 2024 in the Fanzone located between the Fondo and Gol Sur stands. Palmerín will collect the Three Wise Men’s letters from all the Betis children, who will also be able to enjoy games, inflatables and products from the Risi brand, the club’s collaborator on this day.









This action will also serve to continue joining efforts for those affected by Dana de Valencia. For this reason, in parallel with the rain of stuffed animals, the club organizes a solidarity toy collectionby which those toys that do not meet the requirements to be thrown from the stands may be delivered.