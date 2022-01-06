The Ethics Committee of the Russian Football Union (RFU) is ready to consider the behavior of the Kazan Rubin player Ivan Ignatiev in a Krasnoyarsk nightclub. About it RIA News said the chairman of the committee Semyon Andreev.

He noted that the incident will be considered only if the organization receives an appeal from the relevant persons. “I adhere to the point of view that such behavior is unacceptable for an athlete,” Andreev said.

Information about the conflict with the participation of Ignatiev in one of the nightclubs in Krasnoyarsk appeared earlier on Thursday, January 6 in Telegram-channel Kras Mash. It was clarified that the football player, being intoxicated, entered into a skirmish with the guards and other visitors. According to the source, he was taken out of the institution, and then he returned there.

Ignatiev has played nine matches in the Russian Premier League (RPL) this season. He was not noted for effective actions.