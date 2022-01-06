La Spezia – At the Picco, Spezia and Verona take to the field. The Eaglets, which ended 2021 with the surprising success at Napoli, face the yellow and blue, decimated by Covid-19 and in a negative streak from three league games.

Thiago Motta confirms 10 elevenths of the team that conquered Diego Armando Maradona: the only novelty in attack, with Strelec in place of Manaj.

Tudor in an emergency in the defensive department opts for Tameze-Gunter-Ceccherini to protect Pandur, owner between the posts. In front, however, continuity for Lasagna and Caprari behind Simeone.

The formations

SPEZIA with the 3-5-2: Provedel – Amian, Erlic, Nikolaou – Gyasi, Kiwior, Maggiore, Bastoni, Reca – Agudelo, Strelec. Available: Zoet, Zovko, Bertola, Ferrer, Sher, Podgoreanu, Bourabia, Sala, Antiste, Salcedo, Verde.

VERONA with 3-4-2-1: Pandur – Tameze, Gunter, Ceccherini – Casale, Ilic, Veloso, Lazovic – Lasagna, Caprari – Simeone. Available: Kivila, Toniolo, Sutalo, Pierobon, Depaoli, Barak, Ruegg, Terracciano, Kalinic.

