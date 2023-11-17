After more than six months, the ‘Alhama case’ remains without a firm resolution, although this Friday the Royal Spanish Football Federation (RFEF) finally concluded its investigation process into the alleged humiliating treatment and insults by Randri García, coach of the Alhameño team, to its players. The RFEF certifies these facts and proposes sanctioning the technician with two years of disqualification. In addition, it requests a one-year sanction for Tamara García, the club’s sports director and wife of Randri García, and a financial fine for the club of 6,001 euros. The decision is not yet final and the azulón club can appeal within a period of 10 days.

FUTPRO, the majority women’s football union and channel of complaints to the different organizations, issued a statement this Friday detailing the conclusions of the public entity’s investigation. “Following the actions and complaints presented, a disciplinary procedure has been carried out by the Spanish Federation regarding the improper practices of the Alhama Club de Fútbol, ​​its coach Randri García Martínez and the technical director Tamara Ruiz García,” can be read in the union statement. In reference to the coach, the process accredits conduct of humiliating and degrading treatment towards the majority of the players, affecting their dignity and creating a hostile work environment.

It is “behavior repeated over time, with indiscriminate actions towards the players. For this reason, the Federation requests the suspension of its federative license for two years. As for the technical director, it accredits passivity in the face of the coach’s inappropriate behavior and participation in inconsiderate actions towards the players, including the dissemination of an inappropriate photograph and of a sexual nature,” FUTPRO denounces.

For this reason, the RFEF requests that Tamara García be disqualified from activities in the football sports organization for one year. On the part of the coach, Randri García, “inappropriate behavior has been carried out that has affected the dignity of the majority of the players (68%)”, turning the locker room “into a hostile work environment”, he stated last month. July a resolution from the Labor Inspection after weeks of investigation into what happened in the locker room.

The RFEF now confirms it, adding that Randri García “exercised conduct over time that violated the most basic labor rights of the first team players.” Alhama CF ElPozo, who were relegated last May, are currently second in the Second Division. This Saturday afternoon visit to the Albacete Foundation (4:30 p.m.).