If Carlos Sainz had snatched the F1 Superlicence he would have done nothing wrong. The Spanish driver, even if he didn’t show it, is furious about what happened in the first free practice session, when a manhole opened on the straight of the Strip, while he was traveling at 320 km/h with the Ferrari. The blunt object gutted his SF-23: chassis to be thrown away, power unit to be replaced along with battery and control unit.

A monstrous damage (at least a couple of million euros) which will have strong repercussions not only on the Prancing Horse’s budget cap, but almost certainly also in the fight for second place in the Constructors’ World Championship in the challenge against Mercedes. The Spaniard is “horned and beaten”: as free practice demonstrated, with two reds in front of everyone, Carlos could have been fighting for pole position tomorrow with an SF-23 that seems to adapt perfectly to the strange Las Vegas track which brings together very long straights with very slow curves.

Sainz, on the other hand, thanks to the FIA, will only be able to be a spectator of the battle, given that, even if he wins the starting position, he will be forced to start eleventh on the grid. The Madrilenian is snorting like a caged bull, because he has received a penalty for which he is not in the least responsible. The battery failed neither due to an error by the Scuderia nor by the driver, but due to a manhole that opened on the track.

The FIA ​​carried out its usual procedure: the college of sports commissioners heard the driver and the team, evaluated the tests and, applying the rules, sanctioned Carlos by moving him back 10 positions on the grid.

Derek Warkick and the other three commissioners looked for a regulatory basis to pardon the Ferrari driver, but they didn’t find it. And they acted. Let’s say it fits, but is it possible that no one from the International Federation intervened to remedy a shameful injustice?

Sainz is punished for not having committed the crime. A convoluted twist that could only happen in an Italian court. And the world of F1 is silent, turning away, as if nothing had happened. Fred Vasseur was a gentleman: he commented on the abuse with “unacceptable”. Enzo Ferrari probably would have stopped his cars in the pits with a dramatic gesture of protest. This Ferrari didn’t want to show its muscles, but no one defended the Cavallino team. There’s a lot of talk about shows, but maybe someone should start dealing with sport again…