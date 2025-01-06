The Christmas holidays have come to an end. Many people have returned to their homes this Three Kings Day. Airports and train stations have not stopped receiving travelers throughout the day, but This increase in traffic has also been noticed on the roads. The last phase of the return operation for these holidays has recorded traffic delays in several Spanish cities.

The accesses to Madrid have been one of the most affected, as reported by the General Directorate of Traffic (DGT). There have been complications when entering the capital on the A-4 in Pinto and on the A-5 in Alcorcón. In addition, three accidents have caused traffic jams: an accident on the A-6 as it passes through Majadahonda, with two kilometers of queues; another at kilometer point 27 of the A-5 in Navalcarnero; and another on the A-42 in Fuenlabrada.

There have also been complications in accessing Barcelona via the C-58, as it passes through Moncada. To this has been added an accident at the entrance to the Catalan capital on the B-23, in Molis de Rei. At the end of the day, the entrance roads to Madrid and Barcelona were already maintaining fluid traffic.

The General Directorate of Traffic (DGT) has asked drivers to be especially careful when entering Valencia on the V-31, in the area around Silla. In addition, an accident has complicated the entrance to Alicante, on the A-70 highway, as it passes through Orgegia, with three kilometers of traffic jams. A fire in a vehicle in Murcia has also generated significant retentions on the A-7. Specifically, the incident occurred in Santomera.

Since the beginning of the Christmas holidays on December 20 until 8:00 p.m. this Monday, 47 people have lost their lives on Spanish roads. This weekend, since 3:00 p.m. on Friday, there have been two accidents that have left two fatalities and a third person seriously injured.