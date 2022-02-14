The return of the gunslinger: Piatek is wrong but makes up for it immediately. And the violets enjoy
Krzysztof Piatek still protagonist with the Fiorentina shirt. In the postponement of the 25th matchday of Serie A against Spezia, the Polish striker found the goal again after missing a penalty kick (by A. Lo Re)
