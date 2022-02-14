OnePlus Nord CE 2 5G will be available in two fascinating colorsBahama Blue and Mirror Gray, which will characterize an original and refined design, with particularly refined finishes.

A few months after the launch of the OnePlus Nord 2 5G (review here), the company is therefore preparing for the debut of a new model, which will be officially presented on February 17 and will offer interesting aesthetic solutions.

“The tactile sensations were carefully studied, and a solution was chosen inspired by ceramics“, reads the OnePlus press release.

“Bahama Blue stands out for a compact, fingerprint-resistant tactile experience, while Mirror Gray boasts a high-reflection finish that gives that touch of audacity and futurism typical of Nord models. “

Over twenty different designs were tested for the construction of the Nord CE 2 5G, with the production of four prototypes. The two color variants are therefore the result of a careful selection designed to combine aesthetics and practicality.