The publisher Shueisha, through a new broadcast via Jump Press, revealed when the next chapter of the manga will be released. Hunter x HunterAs planned, #401 will be available on October 7, 2024 in Japan.

This will be with issue #45 of Weekly Shonen Jump magazine. This is how the hiatus that began in December 2022 will end. Fans have been patiently waiting for this return.

As always happens when the aforementioned magazine is published in the country of the Rising Sun, the new chapter of the manga of Hunter x Hunter will be available earlier on the Manga Plus website.

Since last year, Yoshihiro Togashi, the creator of the series, announced on his Twitter account that he was restarting his work. This is how slowly but surely this mangaka He shared his work and some of the sketches he made with his fans.

Fountain: Shueisha.

With what Togashi has published over the months, it is possible to expect that several chapters of the manga will be released. Hunter x Hunter leave after the date mentioned above.

Of course, one cannot expect 100% continuity. It should not be forgotten that this mangaka He has health problems related to his back. So the series can be suspended at any time. This is precisely what happened in January 2023 when the most recent break began.

Another news shared on Jump Press was that the next volume of the manga Hunter x Hunter#38, will go on sale on September 4, 2024 in Japan.

Fountain: Madhouse.

In that sense, we just have to wait for the localized version for Latin America, and it will include chapters 391 to 400, which are the ones that came out in 2022. All we have to do is wait for more information to appear about the return of the series and especially its continuity.

