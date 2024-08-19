Mexico City.– Opposition legislators described the strike by the Judicial Branch workers as legitimate, since, they stated, the reform proposal does violate their labor rights, contrary to what Morena has said.

In an interview, the federal deputy of the PAN, Héctor Saúl Téllez, recalled that some of the points placed as priorities during the forums for the analysis of the judicial reform were the job stability of the workers of the Judicial Branch and the respect for the Judicial Career Service and the merits that the employees of said branch fulfill.

However, he considered that the dialogues were a simulation; an example of this, he said, is that the draft opinion released last Friday and containing more than 100 modifications proposed by Morena, generates “total uncertainty” about job stability and coverage of labor obligations. “The Judicial Career Service is violated, which assured, in some way, the opportunity to access other levels of the judicial structure and now merit and preparation will no longer be an incentive to access the positions,” he said.

According to the draft opinion that will be voted on by the Constitutional Affairs Committee on August 26, judges, magistrates and ministers will be elected through direct vote, and it will be through these processes that they will be able to aspire to a higher position.

PAN member believes that the reform of the PJ has ‘occurrences’

Téllez said that the draft opinion contains other “occurrences”, such as the proposal to cover with the trusts of the Judicial Branch the labor commitments of the people who no longer remain in their positions after the popular election.

In addition, he said, the funds from these trusts are intended to cover the costs of the judicial electoral process. “The demonstration and defense of the workers of the Judicial Branch of the Federation, in the face of uncertainty and the violation of their rights, is legitimate,” he reiterated.

PRI member sees ‘great violation’ of workers due to PJ reform

PRI deputy Marco Antonio Mendoza agreed that the reform represents a “serious violation” and “severely undermines” the labor rights of workers in the Judiciary.

Mendoza celebrated that the strike was peaceful and that the workers offered to resolve urgent matters. “I believe that a person who has been working in the Judiciary for 40 years and is told ‘you are going to lose your job, but we are not going to affect your rights, you will be able to participate to be what you already are and you earned through merit and study’, it seems to me that there is an affectation of their rights,” he warned. The legislator pointed out that although a gradual scheme was proposed for the replacement of judges and magistrates through popular vote, this is a simulation, because it will not be the citizens who decide, but rather they must choose from a small universe that will ultimately dictate a leadership. According to the draft opinion, three evaluation committees will be created in each of the Powers of the Union, in charge of determining the eligibility of the candidates who propose to participate in the elections to renew the positions of the Judiciary and to prepare the lists of candidates, which they can refine through raffle, to adjust them to the number of candidates required. “In the end, the decision will be made by the next President as to who will be in that universe that will be put to the scrutiny of the citizens and if it is referred that any lawyer can participate, it seems to me that the delivery and administration of justice requires a true judicial career,” he said. The PRI member added that there are other underlying issues that are of concern in the reform project, such as, for example, the mandate that in amparo trials there will no longer be a suspension of the challenged act, which, he said, will affect the citizens. He said that the reform and the changes proposed by Moreno do not solve the real problem of justice, since in the states, the problem is the lack of courts, hence there are judges with up to 12 thousand cases, which makes it impossible for them not to have a backlog. “It is an initiative, and with Morena’s modifications, that falls short, because it does not include all operators of the justice system. It seems to me, and I have pointed this out on several occasions, that it is a vendetta, a revenge against the Judiciary for specific issues, which in reality is a structural, administrative, organic reform to take control of the Judiciary. It does not seem to me to be a democratic reform,” he insisted.