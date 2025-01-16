One of the greatest riches of Spain is the variety of languages ​​that coexist in the country depending on the region. Therefore, more and more young people are creating content on social networks speaking in different co-official languagesalthough not everyone seems happy with this decision.

Proof of this has been the case of Ana, a young woman who makes videos on TikTok in both Spanish and Galician. “Of all the comments I expected to receive when I started speaking Galician 20 days ago, This is the one I least expected“, he began to explain in Galician in his most recent video.

Thus he has begun to read the comment in which they assure him that speaking in Galician is done because it is ‘fashionable’. “Look, it’s not bad, but it is better that you speak Spanish than speak Galician for the sake of posture because that is literally why you can tell that you never spoke Galician in your life,” said the user.

However, Ana has defended her decision, explaining that she is currently living the moment when “there are fewer Galician speakers in Galicia”. Because, as he has highlighted, although it is true that he has recently started speaking Galician, the truth is that his intention is to defend the language of his native region.

“There are a lot of comments also saying that my Galician is not real Galician. Sorry, at least I’m speaking Galician. Obviously, My Galician is not going to be the same as a rural person, someone from the coast who has gheada and who is harder to understand from the outside, but that doesn’t make my Galician any worse, to be honest,” he highlighted after reviewing the comments.

“The point is to criticize. No Galician speaker criticized me for starting to speak Galician, I’ll leave it there“, he stressed as the final point of his video. Likewise, in the description of the publication he assured that: “The only language that is spoken badly is the one that is not spoken.” An idea that many users have been with OK.

Currently, the video already has more than 184,000 views and hundreds of comments. From anonymous people who claim that “he does it great” or that “I wish Galician were a fashion” to the official account of Celta de Vigo who applauded his speech: “Let’s take care of our language.”