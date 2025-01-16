Carlos Alcaraz He couldn’t find the exact spot to throw the ball in his first match against Alexander Shevchenko. «Either he threw it very forward or very low. It was difficult for me to get the dynamic; I couldn’t find the position or direction. And that is practically the most important thing: the correct throw so that the movement is correct. But in his second match at the Australian Open, against Yoshihito Nishioka, he found the exact point, the perfect movement, the ideal serve, 14 direct shots, to riddle the Japanese in 81 minutes.

“I knew how to find the right point without changing the movement too much,” he summarized after the match, with which he achieved the best first-round percentage of his career (86% of points won) and the fastest set: 6-0 in 18 minutes. . With these credentials, in addition to the confidence it gives that everything else is also improving, he appears in the third round against Nuno Borges, 27 years old and 33rd in the world.

The Portuguese is also in good shape: he defeated Jordan Thompson in the second round 6-3, 6-2 and 6-4, and wants to continue growing. «He is very consistent and has a great backhand and good skills at the net. Carlitos will need to maintain concentration all the time or he could have problems in some sets and could lose his head playing against Borges’ style of play,” analyzes Álex Corretja about Borges.

Alcaraz is aware that each match presents its difficulties, although sometimes it seems that everything flows in his game, increasingly ready for the final rounds. He is ironing out details and saving strength, with his clear objective of prioritizing rest and daytime play, even if it is at Margaret Court, over the big nights of shows at Rod Laver.









At the moment, they are accepting applications, since their third round will also arrive during daylight hours. And he hopes to have found the good rhythm and that the experience of the clash he had against the Portuguese the only time they have faced each other serves him well. It was in the Conde de Godó in 2023, with victory for Alcaraz by 6-3 and 6-1.

What time does Alcaraz play the game against Borges?

The match between Carlos Alcaraz and Nuno Borges is scheduled for this Friday, January 17 in daytime: not before 4:00 p.m. in Australia; that is to say, not before 4 in the morning in Spain.

Where to watch Carlos Alcaraz’s game today in Australia on television and online?

The match between Alcaraz and Borges is broadcast on Eurosport, a platform that has the rights to the Australian Open. And you can follow minute by minute and all the information about the tournament on ABC.es