To the cry of “Santa Ana does not shut up” and with banners that read: “Santa Ana exists. Against the oblivion of the administration” and “Decent services now”, dozens of residents, close to half a thousand, took to the streets today Sunday to protest “for the lack of services” and to demand “better infrastructures”. The demonstration started at half past eleven in the morning from the church square, where half an hour before a crowd of 2,500 residents of this town had already begun to gather. Neighbors from other nearby councils also participated in the mobilization, as well as social groups, including the Federation of Neighborhood Associations of Cartagena, led by its president, Tomás Sánchez.

«I am 56 years old and I have always lived in Santa Ana. There is nothing here for young people, that is why they leave. There is nothing to play sports either, “Ángel Gutiérrez, a neighbor, explained to LA VERDAD. Next to him, in the demonstration, carrying a banner that read “Forgotten” was Lumi Corral, who showed her disgust because “nobody listens to us.” “They don’t even come to worry about our problems anymore,” she added.

Ana Yepes, another neighbor, criticized that she lives “in a prehistoric town” and Rebeca García that “as soon as it rains a little, one of the main streets of the town floods and leaves us unable to move and the children, unable to go to school”.

Parks, gardens and a sports center



The demonstration ended in the Plaza del Ancla. There they read a manifesto in which they demanded sixteen improvements in terms of infrastructure, parks, gardens and citizen security, which they have claimed “for years”, according to the neighborhood president, Juan Diego Cánovas. They demand the construction of a municipal sports center on the grounds of the Luis Calandre school, which would serve Molino Derribao, La Aparecida, Miranda, the Santa Ana Residential Estate and even El Bohío.

In addition, the residents request the asphalting of various streets of the council, as well as the creation of new pedestrianized and cyclable paths that improve communications within the town and with the neighboring neighborhoods and districts. They chose this weekend to hold the demonstration, according to Cánovas, due to the proximity of the elections and for politicians to take note.