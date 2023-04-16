Two-thirds of the 6h of Portimão race has been dismissed and Toyota continues to lead this second FIA World Endurance Championship event of the season without worries.

The GR010 Hybrid #8 is firmly in the lead with just under 1′ ahead of the Ferrari #50, while the Porsche #6 of Team Penske climbed to third place, taking advantage of a problem suffered by the other Ferrari.

On the 499P #51 in the third hour of the race, Antonio Giovinazzi complained about a brake malfunction, which the pits found to be a problem with the brake-by-wire system. The Apulian was forced to change his style for a while, slowing his pace a lot, but the temperatures in the system rose too much to continue and therefore the AF Corse technicians resorted to an early stop to sort things out.

This gave Porsche the opportunity to take the third step of the podium overall and among the Hypercars, with a good margin on an incredibly consistent #94 Peugeot 9X8.

The #2 Cadillac of Chip Ganassi Racing is in the Top5, but on a different strategy than the others after changing tires anticipating the stop in the second hour, having suffered a slump in performance on used tyres, followed by the #51 Ferrari on which Alessandro Pier Guidi went up, author of a nice overtaking on Frédéric Makowiecki’s Porsche #5.

The other Peugeot marked with the #93 rejoined eighth after starting from the pit-lane and ahead is the Glickenhaus #708, which with the ByKolles Racing Vanwall is trying to limit the damage by having a decidedly lower pace than all its rivals. currently ninth and tenth class respectively.

The #7 Toyota was at times the fastest on the track, but a torque sensor failure in the early stages of the race relegated it to the last place in its category, 6 laps behind its twin.

#6 Porsche Penske Motorsport Porsche 963: Kevin Estre, Andre Lotterer, Laurens Vanthoor Photo by: Paul Foster

The battles continue for the supremacy in the LMP2 Class where the Oreca #23 of United Autosports is trying to defend itself from the attacks of the Prema #63.

Further behind them is the #34 of Inter Europol Competition, which gained third position behind the Jota #48 and the #31 of Team WRT, which together with United Autosports #22, Team WRT #31 and Prema #9 squares from fourth to eighth play.

The Alpines, on the other hand, do not have the same pace and occupy the ninth and eleventh position with the #36 and #35, divided by the Jota #28, while the Vector Sport #10 remains bringing up the rear.

#21 AF Corse Ferrari 488 GTE EVO: Diego Alessi, Simon Mann, Ulysse de Pauw Photo by: Paul Foster

In the LMGTE AM Class everything is very open and there will be fun in these last two hours, which begin with the Corvette #33 of Keating/Varrone/Catsburg taking the lead in front of the Porsche #85 of the Iron Dames Bovy/Frey/Gatting for a couple of seconds.

The difference here is made by the pilots and when it’s the turn of the Bronze medalists, the differences are noticeable, with the classification that has come out shuffled. The Ferrari #83 of AF Corse is third with about twenty seconds behind the leaders, but now with Lilou Wadoux and Alessio Rovera looking for a comeback after the end of the works for Luis Pérez Companc.

Behind him are the other two cars of the Piacenza team, the 488 #21 and #54, while the Project 1-AO Porsche #56 took sixth place and the #88 Dempsey Proton Racing seventh overtaking the Aston Martin #25 of ORT by TF Sport, with the Ferrari #57 of Kessel Racing overtaking the Porsches of GR Racing #86 and Proton Competition #88 in the duel for ninth place.

Instead, the Porsche #60 of Iron Lynx slipped 13th, passed by the Aston Martin #98 of NorthWest AMR (penalized with a Drive Through for track limits not observed) and with the Vantage #777 of D’Station Racing/TF Sport behind it to close the deployment.