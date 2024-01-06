Sunday, January 7, 2024, 00:23



Almost two days later, the whereabouts of Petrov, the 15-year-old teenager who disappeared on Friday in the waters of the Mar Menor, remains a mystery. The Emergency troops, deployed by land, sea and air, carried out the last raids this Saturday morning – mainly in the muddy area of ​​El Carmolí – before withdrawing without having yet been able to locate the minor, who was shipwrecked while he was with two friends in a canoe

The teams have moved on to what, in the jargon, is known as active search, according to Emergency sources. The boats, the helicopter and the land patrols that made up the operation withdrew from the lagoon at noon. However, the radio warning is maintained to the boats that navigate through the area and to the fishermen's guild in case any new developments occur in the case.

Precisely on this Saturday afternoon, the warning from a neighbor, who believed he had seen a body floating on the beach, activated the emergency teams again. The alert occurred in the Los Alcázares area, about 300 meters from La Encarnación beach. After approaching that area of ​​the coast, the Emergency teams verified that the remains that had initially been mistaken for a body were floating branches blown by the wind.

The young man's relatives and friends are still waiting for any clues that will help locate the minor. The trace of the minor, a resident of Los Alcázares, was lost when the canoe in which he was sailing with two other friends capsized. His companions, aged 16 and 22, were rescued by the Local Police with symptoms of hypothermia and severe exhaustion. According to municipal sources, the young people explained to the agents that they had been swimming for about two hours to try to reach the coast. The Emergency Coordination Center has made psychological assistance available to the family, which, for the moment, they have rejected.