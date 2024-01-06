Former US President and candidate for the Republican nomination for this year's presidential election participated in events in the State of Iowa

Former President of the United States Donald Trump participated in campaign events in Iowa this Saturday (Jan 6, 2024), as the invasion of the Capitol turns 3 years old. The state will begin the race for the Republican nomination for this year's presidential elections, with the convention on January 15th.

Speaking for 1 hour and 53 minutes at a rally in the city of Newton, Trump mentioned the attack on Congress on January 6, 2021 just once and repeated claims that President Joe Biden is the “threat to democracy”. The two are expected to face each other again in the November election.

“You know this guy goes around and says I'm a threat to democracy. No, he is a threat because he is incompetent. He is a threat to democracy”, he declared. Later, the Republican said that “no one thought that 6J (January 6, 2021) was even a possibility.”.

Trump also said that his Democratic rivals are “more dangerous than the so-called enemy in China”.

Before the rally in Newton, Trump had attended an unscheduled rally in Des Moines for Gen Z. The event was sponsored by Run Gen Z, a group that recruits young people to run for public office. Then he went to another rally, in Clinton, also in the State of Iowa.

OTHER REPUBLICANS

In addition to Trump, other Republican pre-candidates held events in Iowa this Saturday (Jan. 6), such as Florida governor Ron DeSantis, former UN ambassador Nikki Haley, businessman Vivek Ramaswamy and former Arkansas governor Asa Hutchinson.

At an event at a Bettendorf restaurant alongside New Hampshire Governor Chris Sununu, Haley lashed out at Trump, saying he “he was very good at breaking things”not in fixing them.

DeSantis, when asked about January 6, said that due legal process is not being followed in relation to those arrested for the attack and that justice institutions “they have become hyper-politicized and are disproportionately exercising their power against people they don’t like”.

CAUCUS FROM JANUARY 15

The State of Iowa will begin the North American electoral calendar in 9 days, on January 15th, when the 1st caucus of the Republican Party.

Unlike voting on ballots like in primary elections, in caucus a dynamic is created in which only party members participate. They meet in a place known as a precinct – which can be a church, school or gym – where they are separated into groups, according to the candidate they wish to vote for.

On some occasions, they just raise their hands and declare their vote. The candidate who gathers the most supporters emerges victorious. The objective is to define the allocation of delegates, who are those who actually vote at each party's party conventions.