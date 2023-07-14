The political organization of our nation is republicanwe are one republicand unlike a monarchy, In the Republic there is a balance of powers, three powers that prevent concentration on one person and with it a balance of ideas and actions.

“The beginning of the division of powers it constitutes one of the fundamental pillars of any democratic system, since it implies the limitation of public power to avoid its abuse”, say the jurists.

Below I will list eight characteristics of the republicjust to mention a few.

1 . exercise of citizenship. “The people participate through the vote secret and free” also participates through its popular representatives, who are the deputies, whose function is to represent the interests and defend the rights of the residents of the sectionals of their territorial constituency.

2 . principle of legality which tells us that “every exercise of a public power must be carried out in accordance with the current law and its jurisdiction, not the will or discretion of individuals or agents”

3 . Equality before the lawequality that forces everyone to be judged with the same rigor and grace.

4 . division of powers. “Procedure for ordering the power of authority that seeks the balance and harmony of forces through a series of checks and balances“.

5 . recurring charges. Expression that speaks for itself and that refers to what no one can perpetuate in office which has conferred citizenship.

6 . Publicity of government actions. The spirit of this characteristic is related to keeping the public informed of the fulfillment of the entrusted work, in no way to render a cult to the personality of the public servant.

7 . Responsibility of politicians and public officials. Every employee is obliged to answer to the employer for what he does or fails to do in the performance of the function for which he is being paid and the politician or public servant can never be the exception.

8. Responsible exercise of the assets under your responsibility, always based on the collective interest.

For its part, the monarchy has different characteristics and the main one that distinguishes it is that it does not exist division of powers and therefore there are no checks and balances, it is the king who represents the state, has absolute prerogatives granted or not by the constitution. This government figure could also be called a dictatorship.

In Mexico For decades there was what was called “The perfect dictatorship” the figure of the Republic existed, but only to simulate or disguise the absolute power of a single man, the president of the republic; in practice there was no division of powers, everything revolved around the decision of a single person.

Fortunately, at the end of the last century, thanks to the pressure of political parties of oppositionour country began to transit to the real figure of Republicthrough a Democratic system in constant process of improvement. It should be noted that first the IFE and currently the INEhave been guarantors of this new era on the way to democracy.

Today the responsibility of mexicans it is not only to preserve what has been achieved, but to continue fighting in defense of the division of powers and the consolidation of our long-awaited democracy.

we are one republic and it is better for us to defend it and preserve it as such, it will be the only way to deliver good accounts to the new generations.

For a dignified and united Mexico, let’s make a pact.

Thank you

Los Mochis, Sin as of July 14, 2023

