The self-employed quota is one of the main concerns of those who register in the Special Regime for Self-Employed Workers (RETA), since when starting an economic activity or self-employed business there is no guarantee that it will be sufficiently profitable. . To help all those people who want to start on their own but have the concern of facing payments that can become difficult, the self-employed can take advantage of what is known as a flat rate.

This is a service offered by Social Security that consists of a reduction in the monthly fee for the first two years, well below the total fees, the minimum amount of which is 234 euros. On the contrary, the new flat rate for 2023 allows you to maintain a reduced fee of 80 euros per month during the first 12 months of activity. Self-employed people “who have not been registered in the two years immediately prior to the date of effect of the new registration, or three years, in case they have previously enjoyed this deduction” can benefit from this reduction, as explained Social Security.

After that time, if the performance were equal to or less than the SMI, the worker could still request the application of the reduced fee for the following 36 months for an amount of 160 euros. In addition, self-employed workers registered with the old flat rate will continue to enjoy them until the maximum established period expires, without the need for any formality.

Where do the self-employed pay 0 euros per month?



However, beyond the flat rate that the new self-employed or those who have not been registered in the regime for two or three years can take advantage of, there is another bonus that you must take into account depending on the autonomous community in which you live . The self-employed who are starting a business for the first time have 100% of their contributions subsidized during the first two years of activity (which means that they will pay 0 euros per month) in the communities of Madrid, Andalusia and the Region of Murcia.

Added to these regions are the Balearic Islands and La Rioja, although there the bonus is limited to women entrepreneurs and the self-employed under 35 years of age. In any of the cases, to access the 100% discount on the self-employed quota, a series of requirements must be met:

– Not having been registered as self-employed in the last 2 years.

– Not be autonomous collaborator.

– Not being in a situation of pluriactivity.

– Not have debts with the Tax Agency or Social Security.

– Be registered in the reduced state fee of 80 euros.

– Submit the necessary documentation for registration in the RETA on the website of your autonomous community.