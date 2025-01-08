The ‘renting’ is also for delivery vans

In today’s world, the urban distribution of goods is of vital importance for urban life. As true as this is, the service it provides has impacts on sustainability that cannot be ignored. Hence, adopting more environmentally friendly practices is vital not only to improve the quality of life in cities, but also to contribute to the fight against climate change. Ultimately, it is the responsibility of everyone, from governments to businesses and citizens, to work together to develop a more sustainable distribution system.

There is no doubt that delivery vehicles, often powered by fossil fuels, emit large amounts of carbon dioxide (CO2) and other pollutants. These gases affect air quality and contribute to global warming of the planet. Furthermore, the noise generated by these vehicles has repercussions on the quality of life of urban residents, especially in densely populated areas.

Added to all this is that the very density of delivery vehicles favors traffic congestion and delays deliveries, which in turn translates into economic losses, a greater probability of accidents, higher levels of stress for drivers and worse road traffic. in general of all citizens.

One of the legislative tools developed to put a stop to these evils is the Climate Change and Energy Transition Law, approved in May 2021 and designed to allow the decarbonization commitments acquired by Spain to be achieved at the international and European level. The standard establishes the goal of full decarbonization of the economy before 2050 and includes the establishment of Low Emission Zones (ZBE) in the most populated municipalities of the country or with higher pollution levels.

In this transition, the electrification of transportation is vital, not only of passenger cars but also of the vehicles that make urban delivery possible. And, in the same way that happens with private cars, distribution cars have in the renting a facilitator for the change towards electrification, especially if we take into account the possibility that this formula offers to partially electrify the fleet in contracts that on average last five years or through flexible solutions that allow progressive adaptation to the regulations.

Firms like Arval offer the renting of vans as a means of reducing the numerous tax burdens borne by the self-employed. This type of rental facilitates access to some of the best vans on the market, as well as enjoying, where appropriate, the added advantages of electric propulsion. In addition, workers can forget about worries such as maintenance and have more controlled expenses, apart from the fact that they can deduct their entire dues.

As we say, this mobility alternative is even more advantageous if you opt for electric vans. renting. These lead to greater efficiency and considerable cost savings – of course, fuel costs – and add benefits such as easier parking in cities or the possibility of driving through Low Emission Zones.

Arval Pro, for example, is a service that provides a comprehensive solution for the operational fleets of light commercial vehicles of companies of all types, from corporate fleets to SMEs and the self-employed. Designed to respond to the specific needs of each company, Arval Pro aims to accompany the customer throughout the entire journey, from order to return, with the advice of a team of experts, and has specialists in the vehicle ranges existing electrified vehicles in the Spanish market.

Age of the shopping park

Solutions like this acquire special relevance in a context where the commercial vehicle fleet has notable longevity, as highlighted in the latest edition of the Arval Mobility Observatory. Of particular concern is the age of the vehicles transferred through the business and import channels, unlike what occurs in the used passenger car market, an aspect even more pronounced in the case of the rent a car. The same report indicates that transfers of used vehicles increased by 3.4% in 2023 compared to the previous year, with especially significant growth in commercial vehicles (6.2%).

Despite their high average age, the duration of the fleets of passenger cars and commercial vehicles in Spain is half a year less than the European average. The greatest fleet rotation in our country is related to current mobility and energy efficiency policies.

The study breaks down the environmental, reputational, economic or regulatory factors that drive the advancement of alternative energies within corporate fleets. While the percentages are especially even in the case of passenger cars, environmental and savings motivations predominate in commercial fleets.

Specifically, 31% of those surveyed refer to the lower impact on the environment and 30% refer to the significant fuel savings. Mentioned below are lower cost of ownership (23%), improved company image (19%), and compliance with CSR policies, which was cited in 16% of responses.

Whatever the reasons of each user, the flexibility of renting is presented as an ideal instrument to facilitate the transition towards vehicles that can continue to do their job but at the lowest possible cost to the environment.