The Amazon offers today they offer us a promotion for Avatar: Frontiers of Pandora Limited Edition. The reported discount is 25% compared to the recommended price. You can find the product at this address or via the box below.
The advised price from Amazon it is €79.99. The current price is the lowest ever for the platform considering the version sold and shipped by Amazon Italy.
Avatar: Frontiers of Pandora Limited Edition, what does it include?
Avatar: Frontiers of Pandora Limited Edition offers the complete game plus a couple of additional contents, namely a set of equipment and a unique weapon. Furthermore, the PS5 version has exclusive additional content, namely the “Aranahe Pack.
The game puts us in the shoes of a Na'vi, an inhabitant of Pandora, who was captured by humans. Once freed, he will succeed his people and fight to free the planet. We will be able to explore Pandora, use land and flying mounts, create equipment and even play online cooperatively with a friend.
