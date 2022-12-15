James Cameron’s new blockbuster “Avatar: The Way of the Water” was released in several countries on December 14 and 15, so you can watch the film there earlier than in North America.

Among the lucky ones, where the ultra-modern three-hour action movie could be seen already on December 14, are Belgium, Germany, Finland, Norway, Italy, Egypt, the Netherlands, Sweden, South Korea, Hong Kong and Taiwan. On December 15, the UAE, Argentina, Brazil, Israel, Serbia, Slovakia and a number of other countries will be added to them. And only then, on December 16, the film starts in the rest of the world.

In Russia, the film is also going to be shown, although Disney has officially left the domestic market. Nevertheless, a number of cinemas plan to receive a copy of the film even before the New Year holidays, although most market participants agree on releasing it after the holidays, when Russian releases will collect the maximum box office and there will be no new ones for some time.

The first reviews of the new “Avatar” from critics and viewers are the same. Everyone notes that there has never been anything like this in terms of technology in the cinema. Cameron created a world on the screen in which you want to linger as long as possible, and it’s not even too interesting what exactly happens there.

The plot of the new picture seems rustic to many, but this is easily forgiven, thanks to the visual perfection of the blockbuster. You can appreciate this perfection only in the halls equipped with the latest technology.

