One of the most recognized people in England, and who was also admired for raising millions of pounds for charity, He turned out to be a pederast with more than 400 open cases in which he is accused of sexual abuse.

Jimmy Savile was the name of the renowned DJ and host of the BBC’s ‘Top of the Pops’ programme.

The man died with all his recognitions at the age of 84, in 2011, such as Knight Commander of Saint Gregory the Great, which was awarded by Pope John Paul II, and Officer of the Order of the British Empire, awarded by Queen Elizabeth II, which allowed him to call himself Sir James Wilson Vincent Savile.

However, Savile would later become known as one of the UK’s worst sex offenders. According to records, the man may have abused people, living and dead, for around 40 years.

Jimmy Savile was decorated by both Queen Elizabeth II and Pope John Paul II.

The complaints against him

The complaints go back to 1955, when people who worked with him in the psychiatric hospitals where he volunteered commented that he took patients without explanation or made jokes about having sex with bodies from the morgue, in addition to inappropriate behaviors with toilet staff, doctors and patients.

However, these accusations never amounted to a formal complaint and although Savile’s reputation was an open secret, he came to his death without facing a day in prison.

The public accusations began after the 2012 broadcast of ‘The Other Face of Jimmy Savile’, on ITV, where 10 women reported that he allegedly abused them when they were still minors.

Since then, the British police received more than 300 complaints from women and men who said they had suffered the same abuse at the hands of Savile.

A report filed by the National Society for the Protection of Children from Cruelty revealed around 500 alleged allegations of abuse of minors between the ages of 13 and 15 by Savile.

In addition to this, another report made by doctors to the NHS -England’s National Health Service- registers other allegations of abuse to 60 patients. Some are done informally and there is only one formal one from 1977 that was never brought to the authorities by the hospital, which ensures that, apparently, Savile entered the rooms of patients who were not fully conscious due to medications and abused from them.

In addition, according to this same report, more than 100 alleged cases of necrophilia were discovered, since he had access to the morgue of several hospitals where he volunteered.

As to why his accusations were not known, there are many theories that question all the important people, within the media and politics, with whom Savile had connections. However, nothing is confirmed so far.

It is not clear to what extent or even if the BBC knew what its star presenter was accused of, despite the fact that the rumors accompanied him for almost his entire career.

The chain generated comments in this regard when it prohibited the transmission of a report about Savile that was going to present the medium ‘Newsnight’, of the same chain. The BBC commented that this decision was made for “strictly editorial reasons”.

While Savile was alive, there were investigations and open cases under his name for allegations of abuse. However, they were closed due to lack of evidence.

Recently, Netflix released a documentary called ‘Jimmy Savile’: A British Horror story’, where, based on current and past interviews, they tell the story of perhaps the most recognized abuser in England.

