After beating Manchester City on Saturday and qualifying for the FA CUP final, Liverpool continues to aim for everything in the season.

He has the semifinal of the Champions League ahead (against Villarreal) and he will not lower his arms to be able to conquer the Premier League, in which he follows a point from Pep Guardiola’s City.

This Tuesday, they will have a key match at home against Manchester United (2 pm ESPN TV), in a key commitment for their interests.



For the Colombian Luis Díaz the panorama could not be better. His team fights on all fronts and he has been the protagonist.

more praise

Game by game he gets praise and good ratings in the press. On Saturday he did not score, but he stood out once again, starting as a starter.

The peasant hopes to have minutes in a duel that the Reds need to win, in a week in which the games that were postponed in the Premier are played. Manchester City’s turn will be this Wednesday, against Brighton (10th).



Liverpool coach Jürgen Klopp referred to Díaz when asked about the press analysis in England that indicates that Sadio Mané, star of the team, has been pressured by the arrival of the Colombian.

“I don’t know if the signing of Luis Díaz has affected Mané, who has moved into the middle, but he fits in very well. Mané has had some physical problems since he came back from the Africa Cup and he can’t rely on his huge physique every day”, he clarified.

Liverpool will face a rival that has relaunched itself in the race for the Champions League after its victory against Norwich, on Saturday (3-2), and for the false steps of Arsenal and Tottenham.

