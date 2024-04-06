Saturday, April 6, 2024, 09:27











The Nelson Mandela Stadium will have new artificial turf and renovated facilities. The Governing Board yesterday decided to award the contract to Pavasal, after being the best valued among the commercial companies that appear in its batch of preselected companies within the Framework Agreement.

The offer from the company based in Vara de Quart (Valencia) is estimated at 886,587 euros, which represents a 10% reduction on the base budget, as reported by the councilor-secretary of the Government Board, Federico Alarcón.

The first phase of the project will aim to make the most urgent change, that of the artificial grass, which is already showing some wear. From there, in a second phase, an almost comprehensive renovation is planned. In this, it is planned that the seats in the stands will be renewed, their cover, the perimeter fencing, as well as the video scoreboard, which will have a completely new screen.

The works will also be financed by just over 100,000 euros by the Provincial Council. The field is next to Antonio Soria Park, has 3,000 square meters of playing area and is adapted for playing 11-a-side football, 7-a-side football and rugby. It also has changing rooms, infirmary, warehouses and other multipurpose rooms.

Home of SC Torrevieja



With capacity for 2,000 spectators, since 2016 it has functioned as a stadium and training ground, first for Torrevieja CF and, later, for SC Torrevieja.

The award through the Framework Agreement has taken longer than expected. The repair of the Nelson Mandela went out to tender last July, eight months ago.

This work is not the only one that the Department of Sports has in contention, which is also looking for a contractor for the renovation of the municipal gym machines and the finishing of the white pavilion.

The Nelson Mandela was the next priority work for councilor Diana Box, which is expected to be followed, according to the 2024 Budget, by a new indoor swimming pool and the repair of paddle tennis courts in the Sports City.