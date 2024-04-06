The cover of the latest issue of Sette, the Corriere della Sera weekly magazine, was dedicated to Sofia Goggia, with a cover story entitled “Falling and dreaming of redemption. I'm scared, but I'll take the risk again.” So far nothing strange. It's a shame that many people noticed something particular. In fact, the ski champion is lying on her bed (next to her is her dog, her Belle) and is shown with two left feet and a slightly too long arm…

Among the first to notice it was the winner of four World Cups, who commented on social media: “When you realize that your feet on the cover are both left, the comment of 'grandmother' (not mine) Carla in gastronomy” adding a video in which he jokes with the lady at the supermarket.

It is not known what happened to the photo published on the cover of Sette del Corriere della Sera. Of course, the Photoshop processing had a particularly unfortunate outcome…