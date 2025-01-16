The Renault Group has closed its second consecutive year of increases in sales. The French automobile consortium has delivered a total of 2,264,815 vehicles worldwide, which is equivalent to an increase of 1.3% in the year-on-year comparison.

The automotive group maintains its strategy focused on value, a measure carried out in the Renaulution plan. Thus, the group’s sales in Europe grew by 3.5% compared to 2023, with a total of 1,599,051 units sold, which has allowed it to place itself on the podium of manufacturers.

Outside the Old Continent, the Renault Group has increased deliveries by 10.3% in Brazil, thanks to the Kardian model, and 80.6% in South Korea, thanks to the launch of the Grand Koleos.

Regarding deliveries in the retail channel, Renault Group sales represent more than 63% with four models among the 10 best-sellers in their category.

But the turning point of the consortium is in the electrification offensive. In fact, 34.7% of the group’s sales in Europe are electrified, which is equivalent to 4.3 points more compared to 2023. Sales of hybrid models increased by 45% and now represent 25.5% of the consortium’s total deliveries. Likewise, sales of completely electric models account for 9% of the total.

Furthermore, at the end of 2023, the French automobile consortium had an order book in the Old Continent that would cover 2 months of sales.

As far as product is concerned, the Renault Group will launch seven new models this year. Among them, the Renault 4E-Tech electric, Dacia Bigster, Alpine A390 and the Mobilize Duo & Bento stand out.

By markets, Spain has overtaken Germany and it is already the fourth most important market for the group, with a total of 149,697 units sold, which represents 12.7% more in the year-on-year comparison. France, Italy and Türkiye are ahead of Spain.

Sales by brands

As far as brands are concerned, Last year Renault sold a total of 1,577,351 vehicles worldwidewhich is equivalent to an increase of 1.8% compared to the previous year.

Outside Europe, the most important growth during the past year was recorded by Brazil (10.3% more) and Morocco (7.2% more). In 2023, the French firm presented its International Game Plan 2027 strategy, which contemplates the investment of 3,000 million euros with the launch of eight models.

DaciaFor its part, it recorded record sales of 676,340 units sold, 2.7% more year-on-year.

In addition, Alpine registered a record for the fourth consecutive year in terms of deliveries, with 4,585 units sold, 5.9% more than in 2023.