The cult of image is behind this growing demand clearly influenced by social networks. Botulinum toxin, hyaluronic acid or eyelid surgery are the most requested and the average age of patients has decreased





Aesthetics have changed a lot in the last 10 years. Before, getting a facelift or Botox was only available to a few. The only contact the majority had with aesthetic medicine and surgery was through celebrities. But the









Session limit reached

Access to Premium content is open courtesy of the establishment you are in, but right now there are too many users logged in at once. Please try again after a few minutes.



try again













You have exceeded the session limit

You can only have three sessions started at a time. We have closed the oldest session so you can continue browsing the rest without limits.



Keep browsing







Article for subscribers only

Report a bug



