The remedies that will help you avoid damp on the walls of your home. / Murprotec

The oldest homes are exposed to an enemy that is difficult to combat: humidity. This problem in homes can become a real nightmare when the occupants of the home suffer from allergies or respiratory problems. Moisture can appear for many reasons and one of the worst consequences is the appearance of fungus and mold on the walls.

So that your house does not stop being a cozy and comforting place, you must prevent this humidity from occurring on your walls. There are some remedies that will help you reduce the concentration of humidity. So that humidity does not end up damaging your walls and other corners of the house, you can take into account some remedies that will help you avoid them.

How to prevent moisture from forming on the walls



– Ventilation is a fundamental step so that humidity is not created on the walls of your home. Ventilating the house daily is essential to reduce the concentration of humidity. Open the windows of all rooms every day and you will avoid humidity.

– Clean the bathroom well. This room is the epicenter of humidity for obvious reasons. The best thing to do is to clean the most hidden corners well, such as joints or drains, where water usually accumulates. It is also recommended to dry the mirrors and crystals and to ventilate a lot.

– Plants are not only used to decorate. There are species that are ideal for absorbing moisture such as bamboo palm, Indian laurel, ivy or chrysanthemums.

– Avoid habits that produce more humidity. For example, cover the pots when cooking, use the extractor hood or tend outside the home, are some of the habits that you can follow to reduce the production of humidity.

Solutions for damp walls



When the humidity has already appeared on the walls of your house, you can also try to resort to some remedies. Never cover the area where the humidity is with a piece of furniture because it can be much worse. You can follow some remedies that will help you make the moisture disappear:

1. Use baking soda and water. Baking soda diluted in water sprayed on moisture can help you get rid of the stain. Let it act and remove it with a rag. Then dry the area well.

2. You can use white vinegar on the surface, or also mix it with baking soda. Let it act, clean well and then dry. If a single application does not go away, repeat the process.

3. Use dehumidifiers. These devices absorb additional humidity from the environment, so the humidity on the wall will begin to dry. Another option is to use salt, place a container with salt near the area, and that excess moisture will gradually be absorbed.