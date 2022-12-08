Van Gaal’s team chase slightly at altitude, but the ‘Orange’ have lost only one of the nine matches played against the South Americans

The Netherlands and Argentina are playing for a place in the semifinals of the World Cup on the evening of Friday 9 December. It is the sixth World Cup meeting between the two teams, only Brazil-Sweden and Argentina-Germany have been played more times (seven). Messi tries to drag him away, even if history doesn’t speak in favor of South Americans.

The statistics — The Netherlands have lost just one of their nine meetings with Argentina in all competitions (wins four and draws), their only defeat coming in the 1978 World Cup final. However, the last of the four draws ended in a defeat on penalties for the Orange, in the last meeting between the two teams in the semi-final of the 2014 World Cup.

Since their defeat by Uruguay in the 1930 final, all of Argentina’s last nine World Cup knockout eliminations (including the finals) have come against European national teams, including a 2-1 defeat by the Netherlands in the quarter-finals 1998 finals. Dutch players who have progressed in all the last three quarter-finals played at the World Cup (1998, 2010, 2014): the only defeat in this phase of the competition dates back to 1994 against the future champion Brazil. See also Byron Castillo: Is Ecuador going to the World Cup or not? FIFA makes final decision

Prediction: match in overtime — An uncertain outcome between the Netherlands and Argentina. Apart from Messi, which is never a detail, the two teams are equivalent between defense and midfield. A physical, fragmented match could arise, with the concrete risk of overtime: the X in regulation time is given at 3.25 on Sisal, at 3.20 on Goldbet.

To remain more cautious, you can bet on the X2 + Under 2.5 combo given 1.82 on the Sisal Matchpoint blackboard, at 1.93 on Better.

Netherlands-Argentina Odds — Bookmakers speak lightly for Argentina despite the story. And therefore, the success in the 90 minutes for Messi and his companions is played at 2.20 on better, 2.24 on novibet and 2.25 on Sisal Matchpoint. The X that would send the two teams to extra time is offered at 3.10 on Bet365, at 3.20 on Goldbet and NetBet. For Dutch victory? The odds are slightly higher: reaching 3.70 given by 888sport to 3.45 given by novibet. See also SBK | Syahrin renews with MIE Racing Honda for 2023

The markers — As in all of Argentina’s other world matches, Messi is the most likely goalscorer. The “Pulce” is offered at 2.50 for a goal in regular time, at 4.80 as the first scorer of the contest. He chases for a seal Julian Alvarez at 3.50, same odds as Depay. There is room for the “Italians”, even if they are bruised and not exactly at the center of this World Cup: Lautaro Martinez and Paulo Dybala are offered at 3.75 and 4.00 respectively.

December 7, 2022 (change December 8, 2022 | 2:13 pm)

© REPRODUCTION RESERVED

#World #cup #odds #NetherlandsArgentina #attention