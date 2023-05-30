A Saudi working for Saudi Airlines in Beirut was kidnapped, on Sunday evening, from the center of the business district in the Lebanese capital, according to official Saudi media.

And the Saudi Al-Ekhbariya channel reported that the kidnappers demanded a ransom of 400,000 dollars in exchange for the release of the kidnapped Saudi.

The ransom demand came via a phone message issued from the southern suburbs of Beirut, where Hezbollah is based, according to Al-Ikhbaria.

In the same context, the Saudi embassy in Lebanon reported that it had “received a communication from the family of a citizen, who lost contact with him at dawn on Sunday.”

And private media sources confirmed to “Sky News Arabia” that “the kidnapping took place on the airport road in Beirut, and it falls under the category of personal motives, away from any political motives.”

She explained that the kidnapped Saudi was driving a “Grand Cherokee” car, with a Lebanese plate and registered in his name.

Lebanese Interior Minister Bassam Mawlawi said on his Twitter account: “We have been following up with the Information Division of the Internal Security Forces since Sunday the issue of the kidnapping of a Saudi citizen in Beirut. We are in contact with every detail with Ambassador Walid al-Bukhari,” the Kingdom’s ambassador to Beirut.

And the minister continued, “We always, with an iron fist, work to liberate any citizen who is subjected to any harm on Lebanese soil. What happened affects Lebanon’s relationship with its brothers, and the punishment for the perpetrators will be harsh.”