Alessia Pifferi, the 37-year-old accused of voluntary homicide also aggravated by premeditation for having left her to die of starvation, abandoning her alone at home for six days, her daughter Diana, who was less than a year and a half, asked to be allowed to leave prison temporarily to go to the child’s grave.

However, the Milan Assizes Court, presided over by Ilio Mannucci Pacini, rejected the woman’s defense request filed in recent days, after the contrary opinion also formulated by prosecutors Rosaria Stagnaro and Francesco De Tommasi. For the judges, that kind of request, in fact, does not fall within those envisaged by the penitentiary system.

The Milanese Court, before which the trial is being held, rejected Pifferi’s request, explaining, in particular, that it does not fall within the legislation envisaged by article 30 of the penitentiary system.